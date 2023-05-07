Email City Guide
Coach Pat Maxwell honored at Miracle Field

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pat Maxwell was honored on Saturday morning at Miracle Field.

Coach Maxwell was tragically killed in a wreck last month.

His wife Barbara said he was a huge supporter of the Miracle League and as a baseball coach, he loved supporting a league that allowed kids with disabilities the chance to play ball.

His family, students, and members of the community came to pay tribute to the late community pillar.

“This is a unique way that we wanted to able to support the community, and we are blessed that they are able to do that for him,” YMCA of Wichita Falls President AJ Hernandez said.

