Coach Pat Maxwell honored at Miracle Field

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pat Maxwell was honored on Saturday morning at Miracle Field.

Coach Maxwell was tragically killed in a wreck last month.

His wife Barbara said he was a huge supporter of the Miracle League and as a baseball coach, he loved supporting a league that allowed kids with disabilities the chance to play ball.

His family, students, and members of the community came to pay tribute to the late community pillar.

“This is a unique way that we wanted to able to support the community, and we are blessed that they are able to do that for him,” YMCA of Wichita Falls President AJ Hernandez said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.