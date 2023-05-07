Electra students host The Big Event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students in Electra came together for a day of service on May 6.

This was the second annual The Big Event.

Students were served breakfast from the Chuck Wagon Gang and then got to work on several service projects across town.

The purpose of The Big Event is to say thank you to the residents of Electra and show appreciation for the surrounding community.

