Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Electra students host The Big Event

Electra students host The Big Event
Electra students host The Big Event(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Students in Electra came together for a day of service on May 6.

This was the second annual The Big Event.

Students were served breakfast from the Chuck Wagon Gang and then got to work on several service projects across town.

The purpose of The Big Event is to say thank you to the residents of Electra and show appreciation for the surrounding community.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sage Wright
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to life for child murder
Meteorologist Garrett James
Garrett James announces departure from News Channel 6
2023 General Election results for Texoma
May 2023 general election results
Locations and information on May 2023 general election
Three sent to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane
Three taken to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane

Latest News

Coach Pat Maxwell honored at Miracle Field
Coach Pat Maxwell honored at Miracle Field
Graham
Voters vote no for Graham ISD bond
Three Holliday ISD propositions pass
Three Holliday ISD propositions pass
"It gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles...
Burkburnett passes proposition involving the city manager’s residence