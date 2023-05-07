Forecast stays wet well into next weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of severe weather is set to move through Texoma tonight with multiple other opportunities for rain later in the week.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and east of I-44 through 9 PM Sunday evening. The primary threats will be that of very large hail to tennis ball size and damaging wind gusts to 70 mph. Storms have started forming around Knox City and Crowell as of about 4 PM this afternoon thanks to temperatures in the low to mid 90s. They will continue to move east, impacting the Wichita Falls area around 7 to 8 PM. These storms should lose steam later in the evening as they approach Highway 81 in the east. We’ll go quiet overnight as lows dip down into the mid 60s.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and very warm during the daylight hours. Stray storms may develop closer to the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s.

Each of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see an increased chance for rain and storms, but it won’t be an all-day event. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s during this stretch.

The next frontal system sweeps through next weekend, bringing an even higher chance for rain and some storms to Texoma. Some of those may be locally heavy at times. Highs look to dip into the mid 70s.

