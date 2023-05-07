Jack County votes in favor of Proposition A

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Jack County residents voted in favor of the Jacksboro ISD bond Proposition A. 60% of voters voted yes to the $47,500,000 bond that will be put toward school facilities.

Superintendent Brad Burnett says this was a big move in the right direction to provide the best education for their students.

The bond will give Jacksboro ISD major upgrades to its elementary, middle, and high school. Each school has its own project.

One project consists of a new fine arts facility at the high school which will include a band hall. They would renovate their old band hall and expand the cafeteria because they have more students than seating in the existing cafeteria.

The largest project would be to build a 7th and 8th-grade campus next to the high school because currently, they have to bus those students to the high school to use certain facilities.

“If we are able to move our 7th and 8th-grade students to a new campus then we would do some renovations to our middle school,” Burnett said. “That would accommodate moving our 4th and 5th-grade students up from the elementary campus into an intermediate campus. That would alleviate traffic flow issues and capacity challenges that we have at our elementary campus.”

Burnett says the main reason for this bond is due to how much the city has grown in the last decade. They don’t have the space in their schools like they once did.

Burnett adds that the bond will not increase residents’ property taxes, but he expects property values to continue to rise but not directly because of the bond.

This will be a multi-year process between all the projects. They will begin with a planning stage this summer to determine the best path to take with each project.

Burnett says they want to be as efficient as possible because there will be challenges when making these upgrades while school is in session. He promises that it will all be worth it and when the upgrades are finished, Jacksboro residents will be proud.

“First of all we would like to thank the voters of Jacksboro ISD for approving this bond proposition,” Burnett said. “It will have a positive impact on all the students that are enrolled in Jacksboro ISD from Pre-K all the way through 12th grade.”

