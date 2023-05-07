Email City Guide
Texas trooper wounded following pursuit turned standoff in Wichita County

By Blake Hill
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At 11:30 pm on May 6 the Archer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call which turned into a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Old Windthorst Rd. near Hatton Rd. in Wichita County when the suspect stopped their vehicle.

A standoff took place involving the suspect, ACSO, Texas Department of Public Safety, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Falls Police Department in which one trooper and the suspect were shot.

According to Sgt. Marc Couch of Texas DPS, the trooper is at the hospital and doing well, and the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.

This incident is an ongoing investigation with Texas Rangers, stick with News Channel 6 for the latest updates on this situation.

