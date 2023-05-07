Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Three Holliday ISD propositions pass

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Robyn Hearn
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The propositions for Holliday ISD passed in Archer County on May 6.

Proposition A will give $6,400,000 to Holliday ISD for a new baseball and softball complex.

Proposition B will give Holliday ISD $29,700,000 for school facilities.

Proposition C will give $4,700,000 to Holliday ISD for school stadium facilities.

“We’ve been hoping for something like this for our kids. It’s going to a huge benefit for all kids K thru 12. It’s going to help in so many ways academically and athletically. It’s just going to be a really, really good thing for our kids here in Holliday,” Holliday ISD Athletic Director Kyle Atwood said.

Superintendent Cody Carroll also shared his excitement for the passing of this bond.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sage Wright
Wichita Falls woman sentenced to life for child murder
Meteorologist Garrett James
Garrett James announces departure from News Channel 6
2023 General Election results for Texoma
May 2023 general election results
Locations and information on May 2023 general election
Three sent to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane
Three taken to the hospital after fire on New Moon Lane

Latest News

2023 General Election results for Texoma
May 2023 general election results
"It gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles...
Burkburnett passes proposition involving the city manager’s residence 10P
Three Holliday ISD propositions pass
Three Holliday ISD propositions pass
"It gives them the opportunity to live just outside the city limits but still within five miles...
Burkburnett passes proposition involving the city manager’s residence 6P