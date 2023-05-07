Three Holliday ISD propositions pass

HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The propositions for Holliday ISD passed in Archer County on May 6.

Proposition A will give $6,400,000 to Holliday ISD for a new baseball and softball complex.

Proposition B will give Holliday ISD $29,700,000 for school facilities.

Proposition C will give $4,700,000 to Holliday ISD for school stadium facilities.

“We’ve been hoping for something like this for our kids. It’s going to a huge benefit for all kids K thru 12. It’s going to help in so many ways academically and athletically. It’s just going to be a really, really good thing for our kids here in Holliday,” Holliday ISD Athletic Director Kyle Atwood said.

Superintendent Cody Carroll also shared his excitement for the passing of this bond.

