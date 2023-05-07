Voters vote no for Graham ISD bond

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Graham ISD district residents, vote no to the Graham ISD bond. The votes for the Graham ISD Proposition A were 334 (votes for) to 689 (votes against).

If passed, the Graham ISD bond would have consolidated Woodland, Crestview, and Pioneer would be combined into two campuses. Construction of a New Woodland Elementary school would have started on the current Woodland Elementary site to accommodate grades 3 through 5. It would have also included renovations and additions to Graham Junior High School construction of a new band hall, conversion of the current band hall into a library, and more. The superintendent of Graham ISD Sonny Cruse shared this information with us in the past.

“Somewhere around potentially around February 2024, some of the construction would start and begin with building those new instruction winds and GM and Pioneer and the new band hall. And once that work is finished then we would move all of our first and second graders into the pioneer campus, pre-K and K,” said Cruse.

The $49.4 million bond would have impacted Graham ISD district residents’ tax rate. For a house value of $150,000, the monthly tax rate increase would have been $13.24 with a yearly rate of $158.84. Homeowners that are 65 years and older would not see an increase.

One Graham resident said she’s not surprised that the bond did not pass.

“Anybody that got out and voted, and we got out and voted early, they’re only hearing the negative. All they’re hearing is that their taxes are going to increase. They don’t care that 28 independent people in the City of Graham made this proposition to Graham ISD,” said Graham resident, Vanessa Jenkins.

