BBB warns about contractor scams

(kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With severe weather moving through parts of Texas and Oklahoma in the last few weeks, the Better Business Bureau has warned the community to be on the lookout for contractor scams.

The BBB said after a storm, you shouldn’t act too quickly to get damages fixed, because scammers rely on consumers not verifying information.

The BBB said you should get at least three quotes for any work you need to be done and to make sure you are paying a fair price.

Contractor scams were the 4th riskiest scam in 2022, according to a recent BBB Scam Tracker Risk report.

