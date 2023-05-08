Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 General Election results for Texoma
May 2023 general election results
(File)
Texas trooper wounded following pursuit turned standoff in Wichita County
Three Holliday ISD propositions pass
Three Holliday ISD propositions pass
Graham
Voters vote no for Graham ISD bond
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University...
Officer dies after shooting
Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
The vigil comes after a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother in Utah before...
Community holds vigil for couple targeted in shooting