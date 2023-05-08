Email City Guide
More Rain Later this Week

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Any thunderstorm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday will be rather isolated with most places remaining warm to hot and humid, but mainly rain free. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances may go up again starting Thursday with possible widespread rain by Friday or Saturday. We may see the chances for some heavy rain by the weekend. Clouds and rain will mean cooler temperatures, but humidity will remain a bit high.

