More Rain Later this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Any thunderstorm chances on Tuesday and Wednesday will be rather isolated with most places remaining warm to hot and humid, but mainly rain free. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances may go up again starting Thursday with possible widespread rain by Friday or Saturday. We may see the chances for some heavy rain by the weekend. Clouds and rain will mean cooler temperatures, but humidity will remain a bit high.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.