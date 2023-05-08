Warm Start for the start of your week

Email City Guide
By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

For your Monday, we will have a high of 91° with partly cloudy skies. We will see calm winds blowing from the south at 5 to 10 mph. We will see a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and evening hours. We will see an overnight low of 64°. Heading into tomorrow morning, we will be sitting in the low 60s.

We will gradually increase in temperature, reaching a high in the upper 80s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with calm winds coming from the south east at 5 to 10 mph. We will also have a 20% chance of scattered to isolated showers in the overnight hours. For your Wednesday, we will only see a high of the low 80s. For this time of year that is right around average temperature. We will see mostly cloudy skies with south east winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph. We will see a 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

