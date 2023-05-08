Email City Guide
Wichita County adding a queuing system to tax offices

By Blake Hill
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With construction making coming along for the Wichita county annex, County officials have decided to pay $49,390 to add a queuing system to the tax offices in Burkburnett, Iowa park and Wichita Falls.

This queuing system would help alleviate wait times in the tax office and allow visitors to check in and schedule appointments virtually.

“Well I’m excited that two main places that the average resident interacts with county government, jury duty and taxes, we’ve made strides to improve that experience,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

The installment in both Burkburnett and Iowa park tax offices will cost $26,800, and the Wichita Annex installment will cost $22,590 after its current construction is finished.

