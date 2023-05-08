Wichita County officials locate missing ballot scanners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Those missing scanners were found recently by the county clerk’s office and election staff, in the county warehouse, unopened.

The confusion came from a bill claiming the city had three scanners, but their contract only listed two had been purchased, and officials only knew where one scanner was located. The current scanner in use is an older one that the county already had.

“The county clerk staff actually found, at the warehouse, where voting in equipment is kept, they found the two new scanners we had purchased with the voting equipment,” said Wichita County Commissioner Mickey Fincannon. “The two new scanners were still there in the box, just like we’d received them from the Hart company when we got the voting machines, so they were still there new.”

The new scanners were found just in time for this past election, but the county only used the old scanner as Commissioner Fincannon said it worked fine and the company that made the scanners had an on site maintenance worker in case the machine needed to be fixed.

