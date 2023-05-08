Young entrepreneur starts business and inspires other teens

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At just 15 years old, Briady Hutchinson already knows she wants more for her life. As a home-schooled teenager, she found herself having free time on her hands. She wanted to use her time wisely, so she decided to open up her own business. She opened up a rolled ice cream shop in Wichita Falls and called it Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream.

She connected with the owner of Stone Oven and operates her shop from inside the pizza store. She wants teens her age to go for what they want in life.

“I’m a very stubborn person, so whenever I set my mind to something, I really want that to succeed,” said Briady Hutchinson.

Her stubbornness is working in her favor.

“So besides going to maybe the plex on Saturday’s something like that I had way too much free time for me to even do anything with so I decided to at least be productive with it and I wanted to start something that would further me in the long run something I could build upon something I could be making a name for myself,” said Hutchinson.

When it was time to find a job, she couldn’t find anything that she liked but being an inspiration captured her attention.

“A lot of other people my age they, think that the only thing they can do is like go and get a job as a bagger at a grocery store or something like that and I started looking at that too but I wanted to do something more,” added Briady.

Carol Anne applied to Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream but little did she know, her boss would be her age.

“Things that I thought was outside of my range, it kinda makes me see that the sky is the limit and just shoot for your dreams and the worse that can happen is that you fail and that helps you succeed in the end,” said Carol Anne White, an employee at Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream.

“Seeing like someone else your age start their own business is so much more inspiring and seeing so much you can do. I can honestly do anything that I want if I put my mind to it she has taught me that,” explained Mariah Dixon, an employee at Bee’s Rolled Ice Cream.

“Briady understands that running a business is hard but she’s up for the challenge and she likes making her customers happy.

“Seeing smiles on people’s faces knowing that I’m making an impact and knowing that I’m actually doing something it makes me happier,” said Briady.

