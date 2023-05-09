Email City Guide
Anthony Patterson booked on new charges

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson was booked into Wichita County Jail on Monday, May 8 with new charges.

According to the Wichita County jail roster, Patterson’s new charges are One count of Child Trafficking to Engage in Sexual Conduct, Three counts of Sexual Performance by a Child Under 14 Years Old, and Three counts of Employment Harmful to Children Under 14 Years Old.

Patterson’s total bail is set at $1.6 million.

Patterson was previously bonded out of Wichita County on a $2.5 million bond after being booked on April 25 on charges related to events court documents said occurred to have happened in 2017.

October 12. 2023 has been set for Patterson’s Jury Pre-Trial.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

