Man involved in standoff identified

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The man that died in a standoff on Saturday, May 8 has been identified as 45-year-old Anthony Scott Nelon.

Nelon was pronounced dead on the scene and one trooper was wounded, according to Sgt. Marc Couch of Texas DPS.

The DPS Trooper who was injured has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating and no additional information is available at this time.

