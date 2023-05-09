Email City Guide
NWTC to host pancake breakfast

(Northwest Texas Council)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys Scouts of America Northwest Texas Council will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser to raise money for their National Scouting Jamboree.

The breakfast will be at First Christian Church from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 13.

Admission is $10, and tickets can be purchased by contacting Allen Pappas by phone at (940) 704-8248 or at allen.pappas@gmail.com.

WF Ballet Theatre to perform The Sleeping Beauty
