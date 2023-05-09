Email City Guide
Rain Chances Return Later this Week

Wednesday should be dry, but it could be wet by the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A weak tropical disturbance brings some extra clouds our way Wednesday but most rain with this system will stay east of us. Another system crosses Texoma Thursday, with a chance for storms around, mainly in the morning. There could be an isolated storm threat in the afternoon, but most storms will be north of us. This system moves north of us on Friday with another tropical like disturbance bringing what looks like good rain chances our way by the weekend. Some of the rain may be heavy this weekend.

