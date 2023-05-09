Tuesday Forecast discussion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

Good morning, I’m channel 6 news meteorologist Jaden Knowles. For your Tuesday, we will start the morning in the mid 60s as we will gradually warm up to the upper 80s. We will see mostly sunny skies with sustained winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 20 mph. We will remain dry here in Wichita Falls. Heading into your Wednesday, we will start the morning in the mid 60s once again. We will warm up to the mid 80s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the south east 15 to 20 mph. We will see some isolated showers Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Thursday, we will remain in the upper 80s as we will see mostly cloudy skies. We can expect to see some isolated to scattered showers throughout the entire day. Winds will be gusty once again blowing from the south at 15 to 20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 65 degrees.

