Weather impacts areas in Wichita Falls following weekend storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Parts of Wichita Falls saw fallen branches and lots of debris following high winds over the weekend. With storms expected to continue throughout the week, city officials are anticipating more cleanup efforts around the city.

“Tree limbs fall into streets; trees fall into streets,” Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer for the City of Wichita Falls said. “That becomes the city’s issue so we have to get out there.”

Wichita Falls saw small amounts of destruction following the storms that passed through the area over the weekend. Tree limbs were in the middle of the road and power lines were down. While the city takes care of issues like those, they don’t take care of everything.

“If it falls on your yard, that is on you,” Horgen said. “You need to get that cleaned up by hiring a service or do it yourself. Either way it will end up at the landfill via the transfer station.”

However, if you are having to deal with a down power line, do not mess with it.

“If there is a down power line, do call 911 immediately,” Horgen said. “Stay away from it, the fire department will rush to the scene and get that taken care of. Those are live power lines most of the time and they will electrocute you and kill you.”

During the storms there will be flooding as well, but the city says not to panic.

“You are going to see flash flooding,” Horgen said. “Those streets may flood, there is going to be high water here or there. Give it some time, if it does not recede within a few hours then go ahead and call that non-emergency number at 720-5000. They will let crews know to come look to see if the drain is blocked or if there is a problem.”

With more storms expected to hit throughout the week, Horgen says there are a few things residents can do to prevent debris from flying around.

“If you got a trampoline, stake it down,” Horgen says. “If you got lawn chairs, fold them up, put them up against a wall or in your shed, somewhere they are okay. Any loose material that could end up flying into someone’s yard or flying into the street and causing a problem or hitting someone, your best bet is to get that stuff secured or put it away so it doesn’t blow away and become a problem.”

If you see any tree limbs or debris blocking roadways, the city asks you to call the non-emergency number at 940-720-5000. Crews will get out there quickly to free up the roads.

