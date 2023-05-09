Email City Guide
WF Ballet Theatre to perform The Sleeping Beauty

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mishic Liberatore joined us in the studio to talk about The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre’s upcoming performance of The Sleeping Beauty and tea party event.

The performance will be at the Midwestern State University Fain Fine Arts Theatre on May 19 at 7 p.m. and on May 20 at 1 p.m.

Admission will be $25 and each table will fit 8 people. The tickets are General Admission and do not have assigned seating.

Tickets to this event can be bought here.

