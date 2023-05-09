WF to begin bird roost dispersal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced that they will begin to remove a dangerous bird roost near the southeast portion of the city.

The city said the cattle egret roost poses a danger to both civilian and military aircraft in the area.

The dispersal operations will include propane cannons and pyrotechnics.

The removal will be occurring from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening and potentially the following evenings until the birds move to a new location.

The City of Wichita Falls collaborated with Sheppard AFB and federal wildlife officials to solve this issue.

In July of 2013, a cattle egret roost in Wichita Falls resulted in the ejection of two Sheppard AFB pilots and the complete loss of an aircraft valued at $8M.

