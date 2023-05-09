WF Parks and Recreation Department to host free concert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free concert on Tuesday night.

The concert will be at Bud Daniel Park from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The James Cook Band will be performing, the band draws inspiration from blends of folk rock, country, and southern blues.

The Outdoor Concert Series will feature musicians representing a variety of musical genres.

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of entertainment.

