WF Parks and Recreation Department to host free concert
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free concert on Tuesday night.
The concert will be at Bud Daniel Park from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The James Cook Band will be performing, the band draws inspiration from blends of folk rock, country, and southern blues.
The Outdoor Concert Series will feature musicians representing a variety of musical genres.
The Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of entertainment.
