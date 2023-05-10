Email City Guide
City of WF hires third-party for backflow testing

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has contracted a third-party vendor for testing backflow preventers.

The City of Wichita Falls has contracted Backflow Solutions INC for testing. BSI has sent letters to Wichita Falls Water Customers with irrigation systems that have these preventers in them.

Some customers have indicated they are not sure the letters are legitimate. The City of Wichita Falls said that the letters are legitimate and if a water customer received one they are due for a backflow preventer test.

‘These testers will come out on site they will test either irrigation or they will come into a commercial facility that has coke machines, machines and they have back flows on there and test them to make sure they are not losing their integrity and don’t have contamination to fall back into our water supply,” Wichita Falls Chief Building Inspector Ricky Horton said.

If a test is not performed and certified a water customer could have their water cut off if the inspectors cannot verify that the backflow preventer is working.

