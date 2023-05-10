Future of Kirby Middle School is still uncertain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kirby Middle School’s future is still uncertain after the Wichita Falls Board of Trustees determine there hasn’t been enough growth shown throughout this school year.

The meeting held Tuesday, May 9 allowed those attending to see the M.A.P scores for Kirby throughout the year. Kirby Middle School Principal, Alston Calliste led the presentation going over different topics for his school. Calliste highlighted the challenges he and his staff face with students along with an incentives system to try and change the students’ minds about doing good in school.

Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee, along with the members of the trustee board evaluated the information provided and deliberated during their closed session.

“The end of the year data is worse than the beginning of the year data which signals to us in the district that there hasn’t been enough progress made from the fall to spring,” said Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee.

STARR scores for Kirby will be available in August and when they are compared to the initial scores from the board meeting a decision will be determined. The commissioner will either implement a one-year plan if he chooses to close down the school or immediately replace the trustees on the board with managers.

A new Comprehensive Elementary Reading Curriculum is being implemented at three campuses and hopefully, that will help students going to Kirby in the future. “The only problem with that plan is time, it’s going to take years until those kids can get to Kirby,” said Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee.

