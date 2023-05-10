MSU Ceramics Studio to host Mother’s Day Sale

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Harvey School of Visual Arts at Midwestern State University will be hosting its annual Mother’s Day Ceramics Sale from May 11 through May 14.

The ceramics studio will be selling pottery and sculptures in a variety of colors and price ranges.

The sale will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the MSU Ceramics Studio at Fain Fine Arts C119.

All of the proceeds from this sale got toward the ceramics studio.

