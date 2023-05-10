Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Ceramics Studio to host Mother’s Day Sale

MSU Ceramics Studio to host Mother’s Day Sale
MSU Ceramics Studio to host Mother’s Day Sale(Harvey School of Visual Arts)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Harvey School of Visual Arts at Midwestern State University will be hosting its annual Mother’s Day Ceramics Sale from May 11 through May 14.

The ceramics studio will be selling pottery and sculptures in a variety of colors and price ranges.

The sale will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the MSU Ceramics Studio at Fain Fine Arts C119.

All of the proceeds from this sale got toward the ceramics studio.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of jail
Man involved in standoff identified
New Dollar General store opens in Wichita Falls
New Dollar General store opens in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Young entrepreneur starts business and inspires other teens
WF Parks and Recreation Department to host free concert

Latest News

Hospital Week: Seymour Hospital
Hospital Week: Seymour Hospital Hamburger Feed
Hospital Week: Live at the Olney Hamilton Hospital (5 p.m.)
Hospital Week: Live at the Olney Hamilton Hospital (5 p.m.)
Backdoor Theatre to perform Mad Libs Live
Backdoor Theatre to perform Mad Libs Live
Hospital Week: Live at Olney Hamilton Hospital (6 p.m.)
Hospital Week: Live at Olney Hamilton Hospital (6 p.m.)