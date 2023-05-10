Email City Guide
MSU Engineering to host summer camp

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The McCoy School of Engineering at Midwestern State University will be hosting a free week-long Young Engineers Summer day camp on June 26 through June 30.

The camp is focused on bringing the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math to life for local middle school and high school students, ages 13 through 18.

The summer camp intends to provide students with an opportunity to gain experience in STEM fields through various workshops,
a site visit, and social activities overseen by faculty at MSU Texas.

