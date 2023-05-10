Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police: DNA leads to man’s arrest for breaking into firefighters’ home on Christmas

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.
Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.(Glendale Police Department)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested for breaking into a firefighters’ house over Christmas weekend last year.

According to Glendale police, it took detectives about five months to complete their investigation with forensic and DNA evidence connecting 34-year-old Travis Szydelko to the burglary.

Authorities said more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters lived.

Police said they found Szydelko living in the same neighborhood as the firefighters. They conducted a search warrant at his property and found several of the first responders’ belongings.

The firefighters, Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali, said in December that they had come home to find someone had ransacked their house on Christmas Eve.

“My safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said.

The two roommates said they felt a little uneasy after the incident as the burglar got away with more than just cash.

“They took all of the firearms and ammunition,” Walshire said. “We both also had a lot of cash, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents taken.”

Szydelko is facing charges that include burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of jail
Man involved in standoff identified
New Dollar General store opens in Wichita Falls
New Dollar General store opens in Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Young entrepreneur starts business and inspires other teens
WF Parks and Recreation Department to host free concert

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
FILE - This Feb. 20, 2015 photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York. A study published...
A skin patch to treat peanut allergies? Study in toddlers shows promise
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′
RaDonda Vaught, a former nurse convicted of criminally negligent homicide last year, wants her...
Former nurse convicted of homicide in medication mix-up wants license reinstated