Rain chances return tomorrow and throughout your weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning, I’m channel 6 news meteorologist Jaden Knowles. As we start your Wednesday morning, we will be in the mid 60s. We could see some isolated showers this morning with a better chance this evening for our eastern counties. We will see highs in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty at times blowing from the south east at 15 to 20 mph. Heading into tomorrow morning, we have the possibility of isolated to scattered thunderstorms before clearing out around noon. Friday, we will start the morning in the mid 60s.

We will have partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the south at 10 to 15 mph. We will see highs in the upper 80s with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday, we will be much cooler than the previous days as we will only see highs in the upper 70s. We will have a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

