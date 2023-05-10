Reaction to Graham ISD bond not passing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Graham ISD is moving forward after their $49.4 million didn’t pass. Now, residents are speaking up about where they believe things went wrong.

If the bond passed, it would have allowed for necessary changes that the school district believes they needed.

“There was a lot of information available and it was a quiet election and it was the only thing on the ballot that so there wasn’t a lot of attention. I thought 50/50 at best because it was really quiet so I didn’t really know,” Superintendent Sonny Cruse said.

It may have been a quiet election but one resident explains why he thinks the bond didn’t pass.

“I think the bond didn’t pass because they wanted to do too much, that didn’t need to be done. It was too excessive. Yeah, there was a few things that needed to be but nothing to the scale that they were proposing. It was too excessive,” said Randy Andrews, resident of Graham.

While Andrews explains his reasoning why, the bond didn’t pass another resident wanted the bond to pass.

“Graham ISD really had nothing to do with this. Except they were going to be the reciprocating end of it, and that’s really sad that we have so many buildings that are dilapidated and have mold growing and there’s safety concerns they don’t meet code compliance and the list just continues to go on and on and on,” said Vanessa Jenkins, resident of Graham.

Now, the district is looking past all of this and could have something else to offer.

“Potentially seek that alternate plan which would we wouldn’t be building a brand new elementary school it would be adding some space to an existing elementary school and maybe doing a little tweaking and what I would call minor renovations to Crestview Elementary but that would meet the needs of the district that’s maybe what we do,” explains Cruse.

