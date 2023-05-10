Rider student to compete in international science fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Rider High School student will compete at an international science and engineering fair in Dallas next week.

Saianiruddh Chada, will be competing at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas during the week of May 14 through 19.

His project won top honors at the Red River Regional Science and Engineering Fair back in February which awarded him a spot at the event in Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.