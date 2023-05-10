Email City Guide
Storm Chances Return Thursday

Widespread rain is possible by the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A storm system brings two chances for storms the area on Thursday. The first comes in the morning with a band of hit and miss activity. The second comes later in the afternoon as a strong dryline moves through Texoma. If a storm can form down our way, it could be strong to severe. However, it’s unclear as to whether or not a storm will form this far south. The better chances will be across central and northern Oklahoma. By Friday, a better chance for storms develops down our way. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Expect tropical moisture into the weekend with off and on rain chances that could last into next week. Temperatures will be cooler.

