City View Athletic Director to resign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rudy Hawkins, the City View Athletic Director, has resigned.

Hawkins said he has accepted a position outside of education that he could not pass up. He has been with City View ISD for the last 12 years.

Hawkins as well as other administration and staff at City View were charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report.

