Rain chances remain for the remainder of your week

By Jaden Knowles
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning, I’m channel 6 news meteorologist Jaden Knowles. As you head out the door this morning, you might hear a rumble of thunder as we have a line of storms heading towards Texoma from the west. That’s going to be the story for today, with the possibility of severe storms forming. If these storms form, the main threat will be large hail and 60 to 80 mph winds.

You can never rule out a brief spin up as well. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will be gusty at times, blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph. Heading into Friday morning, we will be in the low 60s before we warm up to the upper 80s once again.

