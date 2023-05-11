Rider student to compete in International Science and Engineering Fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Saianiruddh Chada, is a junior at S.H. Rider High School and will be competing at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Sai created a model that predicts the risk factors of stroke for a particular patient and helps modify those factors to reduce the chances of it happening. “I created a model using machine learning that could take data points and then output the risk of stroke for that particular patient” said Saianiruddh Chada.

His inspiration came while shadowing his dad who is a pulmonologist. Sai would go with him and follow him around the clinic and would see many patients who have suffered from stokes. Also, from his time volunteering at the hospital, Sai realized that many patients suffer extreme consequences due to having a stoke. Some issues being cardiovascular problems, physical disabilities, and speech impediments.

This curiosity has allowed him to make it to the International Science and Engineering Fair next week in Dallas, Texas. From May 14-May 19, 2023, more than 1,700 high school students from around the world will be competing for nearly $9 million dollars in awards.

“I knew that he had the capability to compete and probably win at that level. So I tried to encourage him and push him as much as I could to do the work because I knew it was going to take a lot of work in order to compete at that level. So once he was able to put in the work and then seeing his project really come together, I thought it was going to have a good chance to be taken to that level and then hopefully win” said Science Instructor Bryce Henderson.

Projects and judging are divided into 21 categories at the International Science and Engineering Fair with those being:

Animal Sciences

Behavioral and Social Sciences

Biochemistry

Biomedical and Health Sciences

Biomedical Engineering

Cellular and Molecular Biology

Chemistry

Computational and Biology and Bioinformatics

Earth and Environmental Science

Embedded Systems

Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design

Engineering Technology: Statics and Dynamics

Environmental Engineering

Materials Science

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics and Astronomy

Plant Sciences

Robotics and Intelligent Machines

Systems Software

Translational Medical Science

Sai’s project will fall under Translational Medical Science. With programs like his already being used to predict other illnesses, he hopes someday hospitals will be able to use his model as well.

