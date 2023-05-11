Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls lawyer, 34-year-old Dean Colin Godfrey, has bonded out of the Wichita County Jail after being charged with stalking on Tuesday, May 9.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that she sent a text message to Godfrey at around 4 a.m. on May 7 to not contact her anymore.

After sending the message, Godfrey attempted to call her 12 times from different phone numbers, leaving a total of eight different voicemails, according to court documents.

The victim told police the messages stated he would “make a scene” at her job, and made statements like “You ain’t getting off that easy,” and “You owe me more than this.”

Godfrey was jailed on a criminal trespass charge on May 7 and was released on a personal recognizance bond later the same day.

The affidavit also stated after Godfrey had been released from jail on the criminal trespass charge on May 7 he visited the victim’s place of employment and had driven by her residence numerous times.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that she saw Godfrey quickly approach her vehicle in his 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, the following day, on Monday, May 8 at around 5:10 p.m. The victim stated she believed he was going to hit her vehicle due to his reckless driving.

The victim told police Godfrey began yelling at her and complained about her getting him arrested. The victim told officers that she was in fear for her safety.

Authorities said they reviewed the text messages and voicemails sent by Godfrey to the victim. According to court documents, the following quotes were some of the messages sent by Godfrey to the victim:

“You’ve pushed me into an enemy.”

“Alright! Last chance [victim’s name]

“What the [censored] is wrong with you?”

“You’re out of your [censored] mind if you think that’s going to help me – Grow up! [censored]!”

“Get ready for a scene tomorrow at work. You leave me no other choice… Karma is a [censored].”

“I never thought I’d see the day I hated you like I do now.”

“You must have some real [expletive] sickness in your brain.”

“I’m not going to let this go.”

“What the [censored] is wrong with you?”

“What the [censored] is wrong with your brain?”

“You’re being a really [censored] person right now.”

The affidavit said Godfrey told the victim, “What I can’t figure out is why you would have me arrested for criminal trespass when you know I have dozens of videos of you committing a felony,” and “Your mom has connections, but I do too (remember I was a DA), and I’m smiling while writing this just thinking about you in jail.”

According to court documents, Godfrey attempted to contact the victim at her place of employment on Tuesday, May 9 and left multiple voicemails.

The victim told officers that she does not feel comfortable going to work or staying at her own home due to the amount of harassment that Godfrey has put her through.

A hearing regarding whether or not a temporary protective order will become a final protective order is scheduled for May 26.

Godfrey was being held on a $7,500 bond, he bonded out of jail on Thursday, May 11.

Godfrey made a statement on his Law Firm’s Facebook that said:

“Dear clients and friends:

I have had numerous people reach out to me regarding the events of today. I wanted to briefly acknowledge the situation and let y’all hear from me as soon as possible.

The simple truth is that this was an incident that was handled incorrectly by multiple parties involved and that should have never escalated to where it did.”

