Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A three and half hour standoff this afternoon in Wichita Falls has come to an end with one arrest.

WFPD officers were called to the scene just before 12 p.m. after reports of a potentially disturbed person.

An area of Brookdale Drive off Southwest Parkway had to be closed down after a person barricaded themselves in an apartment with a weapon, according to WFPD officers.

Police said they were able to open up a line of communication with the person at around 3:30 p.m.

Our crew on the scene said the situation was resolved a few minutes later.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of jail
New Dollar General store opens in Wichita Falls
New Dollar General store opens in Wichita Falls
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified
City of WF hires third-party for backflow testing
City of WF hires third-party for backflow testing

Latest News

Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City of Lawton officials say an issue is causing water pressure issues for some residents in...
Water treatment plant issue causing pressure issue for some in Lawton
River Bend Nature Center to host Bug Fest
River Bend Nature Center to host Bug Fest
Hospital Week: Seymour Hospital
Hospital Week: Seymour Hospital Hamburger Feed