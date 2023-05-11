Windthorst track and field prepare for state meet

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst track and field team are heading to Austin for the state track meet.

Junior Annika Frank is returning to the meet for the second year in a row in the 100 hurdles. This year she’s coming in healthy after dealing with a foot injury that kept her sidelined for most of the season last year.

She’s ready to redeem herself equipped with the encouraging words from her longtime coach, her dad.

“He believes in me,” Frank said. “That’s one of the biggest things. He’s always out here helping me. He has so many other things to do and he wants to come to the track after school every day with me.”

Also competing is junior triple jumper Kolby Teakell.

Teakell has a busy week ahead of him since he’ll be helping the baseball team try to advance to the next round of playoffs on Thursday, then will turn around to jump in Austin on Friday.

Even with a busy schedule, Teakell is ready to make his mark and continue to stay in the zone.

“I just try to block out all of the noise if I can,” said Teakell. “I try to focus on what I can do better. I talk to my coach on what I can do better before the actual event.”

