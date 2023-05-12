flower shop preps for busy weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Mother’s Day is filled with love, joy, appreciation, and most of the time flowers. If you combine that with teacher appreciation week, hospital week, and college graduation and you have the perfect storm for one flower shop.

Bebb’s Flowers in Wichita Falls is working nonstop to provide beautiful bouquets for each of these special events. They have had all hands on deck this week to make sure they deliver every order they received. While they put in some long hours and late nights, they say it is all worth it in the end.

“Tonight will be our hardest night and we will be here probably until midnight or 1am,” Taylor Blackwell, Manager/Designer of Bebb’s Flowers said.

Bebb’s Flowers have been prepping their orders for a multitude of events including Mother’s Day. With the influx of orders this week, they have been working endlessly.

“I feel like we handle it like champs,” Blackwell said. “We have 8 designers up here, f4 deliver drivers all firefighters and 4 different vans.”

Blackwell says it takes a lot of preparation both physically and mentally.

“It really is just getting in our order really early, getting in the right mindset of it all, doing some marketing ahead of time and putting in the work the week of,” Blackwell said.

She says ordering flowers in advance is tricky but adds it’s better to have too many than not enough.

“We order what we think we know what we need for what we are already going to sell,” Blackwell said. “As the days go on, our whole seller has been here every day sometimes twice a day all the way from Fort Worth. We just keeping adding on.”

She appreciates all the help she receives and how everyone works as a team, but she highlights a group of local heroes saying without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“We have the local firefighters who deliver for us,” Blackwell said. “They are so fast, we had one today and he did over 100 delivers in the two hours that he was here.”

Blackwell says when events fall on the same week as a holiday like Mother’s Day, chaos is an understatement. But they love it, so when it is all said and done, they are just counting down the days until it happens again.

