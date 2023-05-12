Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Heavy Storms Tonight

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible overnight.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Heavy storms should become more widespread this evening and tonight. Some will produce gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rain. Since storms will be slow movers, flooding will also be a concern in some areas. There may be some left over showers early Saturday but a break in activity is expected until later in the afternoon and at night when more showers will be possible. We’ll keep at least scattered showers or storm chances in the forecast into Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will be cooler with most highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City View Athletic Director to resign
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified

Latest News

Stormy Night in Texoma
Stormy Friday Afternoon/Night
Heavy Storms on Friday
weather
Rain chances remain for the remainder of your week