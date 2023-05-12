Heavy Storms Tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Heavy storms should become more widespread this evening and tonight. Some will produce gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rain. Since storms will be slow movers, flooding will also be a concern in some areas. There may be some left over showers early Saturday but a break in activity is expected until later in the afternoon and at night when more showers will be possible. We’ll keep at least scattered showers or storm chances in the forecast into Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will be cooler with most highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s.

