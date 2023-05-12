Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Alyssa Osterdock joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Peppa and Sandy.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City View Athletic Director to resign
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified

Latest News

Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home
Peppa and Sandy are looking for their forever home
Niko is looking for his forever home
Niko is looking for his forever home
Niko is looking for his forever home
Niko is looking for his forever home
Rye is looking for his forever home
Rye is looking for his forever home