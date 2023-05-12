Stormy Friday Afternoon/Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Widespread rain and storms develop Friday afternoon and night. Some of the storms will be severe with high winds, small to moderate size hail, and very heavy rain. There could be some flooding with the slow movement of storms. It will be a very warm and humid day with highs in the 80s to near 90. Off and on rain chances continue through the weekend and early next week.

