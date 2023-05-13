Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

House catches on fire after lightning strike

Eagle Ridge Fire
Eagle Ridge Fire(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fire crew responded to a house fire in Wichita Falls that was caused by a lightning strike. The fire happened around 9 p.m at a home on Eagle Ridge Circle.

Firefighters told our crews on the scene that the homeowner heard a loud pop before the fire.

We are working to learn more but firefighters say sadly a dog died of smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City View Athletic Director to resign
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified

Latest News

Midwestern State University held their senior walk today to celebrate those who will be...
MSU Texas hosts 4th annual senior walk
Child Care Partners hosts Mother’s Day luncheon
Child Care Partners hosts Mother’s Day luncheon
Midwestern State University held their senior walk today to celebrate those who will be...
MSU senior walk
Hospital Week: Live at Electra Memorial Hospital (5 p.m.)
Hospital Week: Live at Electra Memorial Hospital (5 p.m.)