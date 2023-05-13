House catches on fire after lightning strike
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fire crew responded to a house fire in Wichita Falls that was caused by a lightning strike. The fire happened around 9 p.m at a home on Eagle Ridge Circle.
Firefighters told our crews on the scene that the homeowner heard a loud pop before the fire.
We are working to learn more but firefighters say sadly a dog died of smoke inhalation.
