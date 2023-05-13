MSU Texas hosts 4th annual senior walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University held their senior walk today to celebrate those who will be graduating on Saturday May, 12.

The senior walk started four years ago to help begin a tradition for students. The four horses in the middle of the campus represent every year of a student’s college journey.

“We’re trying to create a lot more traditions with the students. For the horses, when they come in as freshman, they touch the tail of the freshman horse and now as seniors they touch the nose of the senior horse” said Dean of Health Science and Human Services Jeff Killion. He is a two-time graduate of MSU in his own right.

Jeong Eun is a nursing student that will graduate from MSU Texas. Eun received her honors cord today from the School of Health Science and Human Services. “I was thinking I want to drop out of the nursing school when I did my first skills lab, but don’t be afraid. After you pass it your junior year your going to be good. So, just stay focused you can do it” said Jeong Eun.

MSU’s Commencement Ceremony will be held Saturday May, 12 at 10am in the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.