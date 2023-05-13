Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas hosts 4th annual senior walk

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University held their senior walk today to celebrate those who will be graduating on Saturday May, 12.

The senior walk started four years ago to help begin a tradition for students. The four horses in the middle of the campus represent every year of a student’s college journey.

“We’re trying to create a lot more traditions with the students. For the horses, when they come in as freshman, they touch the tail of the freshman horse and now as seniors they touch the nose of the senior horse” said Dean of Health Science and Human Services Jeff Killion. He is a two-time graduate of MSU in his own right.

Jeong Eun is a nursing student that will graduate from MSU Texas. Eun received her honors cord today from the School of Health Science and Human Services. “I was thinking I want to drop out of the nursing school when I did my first skills lab, but don’t be afraid. After you pass it your junior year your going to be good. So, just stay focused you can do it” said Jeong Eun.

MSU’s Commencement Ceremony will be held Saturday May, 12 at 10am in the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City View Athletic Director to resign
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified

Latest News

Eagle Ridge Fire
House catches on fire after lightning strike
Child Care Partners hosts Mother’s Day luncheon
Child Care Partners hosts Mother’s Day luncheon
Midwestern State University held their senior walk today to celebrate those who will be...
MSU senior walk
Hospital Week: Live at Electra Memorial Hospital (5 p.m.)
Hospital Week: Live at Electra Memorial Hospital (5 p.m.)