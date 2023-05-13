Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas Nursing Program holds pinning ceremony

By Spencer R. Smith and Selene Gonzales Jimenez
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University’s Nursing Program celebrated International Nurses Day with a pinning ceremony.

On Friday, May 12 more than 30 students were officially initiated into the nursing community at the ceremony.

One of the students who received her pin was Angelica Gonzales, she is the top nursing student in the class and is also the sister of our very own Evening Producer.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City View Athletic Director to resign
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified

Latest News

Hospital Week: Electra Memorial Hospital
MSU Texas Nursing Program holds pinning ceremony
MSU Texas Nursing Program holds pinning ceremony
Hospital Week: Live at Electra Memorial Hospital (5 p.m.)
Hospital Week: Live at Electra Memorial Hospital (5 p.m.)
Jacksboro native
Jacksboro native defeats odds to obtain master’s degree