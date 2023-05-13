MSU Texas Nursing Program holds pinning ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University’s Nursing Program celebrated International Nurses Day with a pinning ceremony.

On Friday, May 12 more than 30 students were officially initiated into the nursing community at the ceremony.

One of the students who received her pin was Angelica Gonzales, she is the top nursing student in the class and is also the sister of our very own Evening Producer.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.