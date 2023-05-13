Off and On Rain Chances
Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast from time to time into early next week.
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms will continue to slowly move across north Texas and southern Oklahoma tonight and very early Saturday. These showers may continue into Saturday morning with more scattered activity possible in the afternoon and again at night. Highs on Saturday will mainly be in the 70s. More rain chances for Sunday and early next week.
