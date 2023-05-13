Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Off and On Rain Chances

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast from time to time into early next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers and storms will continue to slowly move across north Texas and southern Oklahoma tonight and very early Saturday. These showers may continue into Saturday morning with more scattered activity possible in the afternoon and again at night. Highs on Saturday will mainly be in the 70s. More rain chances for Sunday and early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Wichita Falls standoff ends in arrest
Dean Colin Godfrey
Lawyer charged with stalking bonds out of jail
City View Athletic Director to resign
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Man involved in standoff identified

Latest News

Heavy Storms Tonight
Stormy Night in Texoma
More Wet Weather
More Wet Weather
Stormy Friday Afternoon/Night