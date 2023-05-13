Scattered storms stick around into early next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms have been hard to come by this afternoon, but a better opportunity arrives overnight.

For the rest of this evening, a few scattered downpours will spread north, so take the rain gear along if you’re heading out. Temperatures are expected to slide into the upper 60s by 10 PM. During the early morning hours, a more-likely batch of rain and storms will impact areas along and east of I-44 through sunrise. Temperatures Sunday morning start off in the mid 60s.

After Sunday morning’s rain, we should dry out for the midday hours before another batch of rain and storms develops during the warmth of the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Scattered rain and storms will continue into the evening and overnight hours with slow-moving heavy downpours. Monday will be much the same.

Rain and storms take a bit of a break by Tuesday and Wednesday, but they won’t go away completely. We’ll keep chances at about 20% both days. Highs will hover on either side of 80 degrees.

The next frontal system drops south toward the end of the week, ramping up the storm chances once again. We’ll see highs in the mid 80s on Thursday, but Friday may see wide-ranging temperatures due to the cold front passing through the region. Highs will be in the 70s for northern counties while we may make at run at the 90s for southern counties.

Next weekend starts off with some cloud cover and below average temperatures. A couple showers will be possible, but most will stay dry. Highs will dip into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.