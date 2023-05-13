Email City Guide
Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured

By Blake Hill
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police responded to a shooting on Polk St. near 8th St. on Saturday, May 13 at approximately 2:00 pm.

Two women were shot and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A detective on scene told News Channel 6 that they had a single known suspect, and that there was no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Wichita Falls Police Department, stick with News Channel 6 for more updates.

