Shooting on Polk St. leaves two injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police responded to a shooting on Polk St. near 8th St. on Saturday, May 13 at approximately 2:00 pm.

Two women were shot and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A detective on scene told News Channel 6 that they had a single known suspect, and that there was no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Wichita Falls Police Department, stick with News Channel 6 for more updates.

