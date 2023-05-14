DPS: Two dead following multi-vehicle wreck on US 287

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Department of Public Safety officials said two people have died following a wreck Sunday on US 287.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed between FM 369 and Rifle Range Road. Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area. As of 9:30 a.m., DPS officials said they anticipate the roadway opening soon.

The wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. according to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch. Our crews on the scene confirmed at least three semi-trucks and one vehicle were involved in the crash. DPS officials say six vehicles were involved in total.

DPS is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.