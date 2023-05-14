DPS: Two dead following wreck on US 287

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Department of Public Safety officials said two people have died following a wreck Sunday on US 287.

Both east and westbound lanes are closed. Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area. A timeframe for when the lanes would reopen was not given.

Our crews on the scene confirmed that three semi-trucks and one vehicle were involved in the crash. DPS is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.